KAMPALA – Airtel Uganda, the second giant telecommunication company has announced a Shs70 million donation of health equipment to select health centres across the country with the aim of boosting health services in facilities run by the Uganda Muslim Medical Bureau.

The announcement was made on Tuesday at Old Kampala Hospital as part of Airtel Uganda’s celebration of the holy month of Ramadhan and giving back to the community under the Airtel Cares Initiative.

Ramadhan is a sacred period during which Muslims fast for 30 days. The fasting period kicked off on 2nd April 2022 and will be running until 1st May 2022 when the Muslims are expected to celebrate Eid.

“Airtel Uganda is pleased to be extending its support to Uganda Muslim Medical Bureau during Ramadhan. The support is in form of assorted medical equipment worth UG70million intervening to address the inadequacy or limited resources at some of the UMMB health centres facilities across the country,” revealed Manoj Murali, the Managing Director, Airtel Uganda.

The items donated include 13 Delivery beds, L185X W90 X H95CM, 13 Oxygen cylinders with Gas, 13 Oxygen regulators with humidifier bottles, 13Digital weighing scales for babies. In addition, 500 MAMA Kits, and food items will be given to expectant mothers in the selected health facilities.

In collaboration with Uganda Muslim Medical Bureau, Airtel Uganda will extend support to 13 underserved health centres (HC III & IVs) which include; Iganga Islamic Center, Kiwanyi Health Center – Iganga, Jinja Islamic Health Center, Mbarara Moslem Health Center, Lugazi Moslem Health Center, Kibibi Moslem Health Center, Bushenyi UMSC Health Center, Mityana UMSC Health Center, Orianjini Health Center, Nakatonya Health Center, Alnoor Health Center Buwenge NGO Hospital, and Katadooba Health Center – Kasese.

“Under our Airtel Cares Initiative, we at Airtel are committed to investing in initiatives that accelerate access to Education, Agriculture, and Health. We are particularly interested in supporting technology-led interventions that improve the equitable participation of communities’ digital and financial inclusion in these transformative sectors.,” Manoj added.

While receiving the support, Dr Said Karama, the Executive Secretary of the Uganda Muslim Medical Bureau noted that “Forming strong partnerships like what we have with Airtel Uganda encourages us at the UMMB that our efforts in reducing the burden of disease are commendable. We are grateful to Airtel Uganda for thinking of us and investing over UGX60 million in medical equipment that shall be used by many people to access healthcare and improve the health outcomes of our patients.

Manoj concluded, “As Airtel, it has been our practice to give back to the communities in which we operate and we pledge our continued support of being part of great socio-economic initiatives like what we are witnessing today, and we wish our Muslim brothers a fruitful Ramadhan season.”

Related