KAMPALA – Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Enforcement has curbed a passenger bus on allegations of smuggling in cargo.

In a statement, URA revealed that Team One enforcement received intel from two sources, one at the border and the other one across about an incoming Classic Bus Reg No CGO 4622 AE bringing in contraband items from Nairobi.

“Team One corroborated the intel with their Enforcement counterparts in Eastern Kenya and thereafter decided on the best way to intercept the bus mindful of the passengers on board plying the Nairobi – Kampala route.”

“Team one kept the bus on their radar all night long. They staged in Mabira and on Saturday morning at around 5 am, the Bus was sighted and duly followed stealthily. Once in Lugazi, the interception happened smoothly,” they added.

With the help of the enforcement security personnel, the Bus was escorted to Kampala to enable passengers to disembark and it was later driven to the URA HQ at Nakawa for rummaging and verification.

The Authority says that verification revealed 161 cartons of smuggled assorted goods ranging from perfumes and body spray, neutralizing creams, Air fresheners, Zesta custard powder, Tomato paste, and Hilwa white oats while 12 jerry cans of latex bonding agent were also found aboard.

