KAMPALA – A total of 8 NRM members of Parliament have so far expressed their interest in replacing the fallen speaker, Jacob Oulanyah.

Time check 1540hours, eight members including current Deputy Speaker Anita Among, Deputy Attorney General and Kyaka legislator Jackson Kafuuzi, Dokolo South County MP Felix Okot Ogong, Hon Sarah Opendi, the woman MP for Tororo District, and Hon Theodore Ssekikubo have expressed interest in the position of at the ongoing at the Party Electoral Commission offices in Kampala.

Others are; Arua Central MP Jackson Atima, Hon Alex Brandon Kintu, and the State Minister for Defence, Jacob Oboth Oboth.

Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga has said that the opposition will hold a meeting on Thursday to decide on the speakership race set for Friday this week.

Mpuuga revealed in a tweet that the Shadow Cabinet had granted a green light to members of the opposition to carry out consultations ahead of the Thursday meeting.

“The Shadow Cabinet agreed this morning to continue with consultations with other stakeholders ahead of the Opposition Caucus meeting on Thursday to agree on upcoming elections for Speaker of Parliament,” Mpuuga said.

The position of the Speaker of Parliament fell vacant on Sunday, following the death of now-former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah who died in Seattle, United States of America.

Related