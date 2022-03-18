KISORO – Up to 224 families from Nyarusiza, Muramba and Bunagana Sub-counties in Kisoro District have been supported to meet their immediate needs including food, digging kits and shelter restoration that they were damaged by landslides during the disastrous rains in January this year.

Joram Musinguzi, the Cash Transfer Program Specialist at Uganda Red Cross said the UGX66.8 Million has been distributed in cash to enable affected families develop coping mechanisms after the traumatising acts of nature.

“Cash transfer helps us to allow people make choices of what they need and this promotes dignity. Instead of just determining what we need to give to the affected families, we then give them money to meet their immediate needs,” Mr. Musinguzi said, noting that the relief was a contribution from the by European Commission Humanitarian Aid & Civil Protection (ECHO) through the Netherlands Red Cross led consortium in Uganda.

The cash transfer follows relief nonfood items distributed on 26 January 22 after mudslides from Mount Muhabura triggered by heavy rains swept through Koranya trading center in Buzeyi village, Rukongi parish and claimed the lives of nine people.

While speaking to the affected families, Manase Rukundo who doubles as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) and Chairman Kisoro District Disaster Management Committee appreciated the Red Cross and ECHO for the timely support and considering to give both Cash and nonfood core relief to the affected families. He also called upon the community to utilise the funds in a way that is befitting.

“I appeal to the people who have received Cash to utilize it well and cope amidst the many competing family priorities.” Manase added

The cash given was based on the Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) assessment conducted of 35,000 for food, UGX.30000 for digging kits plus 300,000 for shelter.

