DUBAI — State Minister for ICT Godfrey Baluku Kabbyanga has assured told investors that Uganda Innovation powerhouse is open for business.

Kabbyanga who led Team Uganda at Dubai for Innovation Week at said Uganda continues to welcome global firms to work alongside Ugandans and advance the frontiers of innovation together.

“The Government of Uganda embarked on an initiative to develop the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Innovation sectors in Uganda as one of the key areas that the Government can exploit as a long-term solution to addressing issues of unemployment amongst educated youths,” Kabbyanga said, noting that the country’s leadership is committed to fostering a trusted and vibrant business environment, where businesses and workers are empowered to innovate.

Kabbyanga underscored the need for a thriving tech sector, describing it as “the future of the Ugandan economy” that is so critical to growth, job creation and to raising the nation’s productivity.

“It is a top priority for the whole government and we are determined that the Uganda will be a science and tech superpower in Africa, and that is why were bold in inviting the world to Discover Africa’s Innovation Powerhouse.”

He cited key among others, labour availability, internet connectivity, cost of internet, enabling environment and

technology parks.

This, he said, “we must translate research into enterprise, and to have enterprise demand for new solutions, thus creating a positive innovation cycle”.

He added: “The Ministry of ICT & National Guidance will continue to work towards enabling market-oriented innovation, connecting the best of businesses, talent, and ideas, from around the world”.

