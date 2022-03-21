GULU – MultiChoice Uganda in partnership with Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has embarked on training students at Gulu University on ways they can reap from the film industry even with low budget equipment like mobile phones.

Speaking on behalf of Uganda Communications Commission, Rutaruuka Gonzagagonza, Senior Officer Video Film & Cinematography highlighted the need and importance for students to take advantage of their skills and talent with the opportunities availed to them.

“Our partnership with MultiChoice Uganda to train Ugandans on how to venture into film making with a device as simple as their smartphone is geared towards encouraging youth to benefit from the film industry.”

Mitchel Mwesiga the Public relations and publicity assistant MultiChoice Uganda highlighted how smartphones of late have the technology needed to fully shoot s movie that matches the international standards.

“With the advancement in technology, it is very possible to use your smartphone to produce a film that MultiChoice can adopt and actually pay for through commissioned content’ Mwesiga said.

“At MultiChoice we are keen on growing, multiplying and amplifying the Ugandan story through films locally filmed and produced for the Ugandan audience. Through such trainings, our belief is that the industry will benefit with talent across the country in areas of script writing, producing, directing and acting.” He added.

Cissy Nalumansi a director of Namuddu a film aired on Maisha Magic Movies took the students through the various apps they can use to film, while illustrating ways in which phones can capture film worthy shots.

“With the opportunity provided by players like MultiChoice Uganda for commissioned content, film makers in Uganda are bound to reap and earn big one you remain committed to producing quality content.”

“Our smartphones can become a starting point for one to film and slowly generate content. Overtime through learning opportunities such as this one, one will be able to improve on their skills and ultimately benefit from the film industry.”

The trainings are set to take place in Mbarara as the film industry gear up for the Uganda Film Festival a much sought-after awarding festival that provides all film makers in the country a platform.

