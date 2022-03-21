

SERERE – Police in Serere have in custody a one Augesa Emmanuel, 33 year-old former convict of murder, who was found in possession of a handmade ghost-gun.

Police Spokesperson, Enanga Fred says the suspect allegedly jumped over the fence of Opolot Christine, a 68-year-old retired nurse of Alilimo cell, Akisim ward, Kyere Town Council, and threatened to shoot and kill her together with her house maid, apokorit Rhoda.

“The victims alerted the immediate neighbours which forced the suspect to flee.”

“A complaint was thereafter made at the police in Serere and the suspect arrested from a bar in Kyere Town Council. Upon arrest, a thorough search was conducted at the suspects home in Obul village, Serere district, where the hand made ghost-gun was recovered. The gun had a firing pin, magazine and was fully functional, after it was test-fired, with two bullets of an AK 47 rifle, by the suspect,” Enanga said.

Police condemned the illegal manufacture of handmade guns, because they end up in the wrong hands of criminals who use them in senseless acts of violence and impunity.

“Such hand made guns have no serial numbers and therefore, cannot be traced in the database of guns fingerprinted.”

Police applauded the community in Serere, for availing us credible information, saying that the proactive approach helps a lot in preventing crime.

“Every time we recover a gun from criminals, it restores confidence and public safety within the community. The suspect is to be charged with being in illegal possession of a firearm, aims trafficking and dealing without a firearm licence, criminal trespass and threatening violence.”

