KAMPALA — A women rights organization, Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWADE) has announced a detailed plan to establish a state of the art Center of Excellence ahead of its 30th anniversary.

FOWODE which grew out of the women’s caucus of the 1994 –1995 constituent assembly (CA) that debated and passed the 1995 constitution has been praised for offering a platform for women’s learning and advocating for gender equality and equality in Uganda’s decision-making process

Speaking to reporters ahead of the much-anticipated woman’s day celebrated on March 8, Patricia Munaabi, its executive director said that the organization this year seeks to start on the much sought-after Imara Centre of Excellence, that will include a modern library, women’s museum, hotels, recreational facilities among others.

The facility whose schematics are well drawn out and will be built in Kasangati Town is expected to be a sanctuary of learning and a safe space for women and girls in Uganda.

“The centre of excellence will facilitate networks and connections to bring about togetherness for equality and Women’s rights,” Munaabi a long term serving activist for women and children said at a press conference held in Ntinda in March 2.

She also revealed that the facility, which will also be a state of the art will bring together decision makers on reforms to secure women’s right to full participation in the economy.

“Our work has paved the way for women to gain voice, nurtured transformative leadership, and helped women win vital laws and resources. Our fight, however, is for equality and we have much further still to go”

“This year’s Women’s Day theme; Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow celebrates girls and women who are leading the charge toward a more sustainable future. It is critical that gender gaps are addressed by all governments in order to ensure a more meaningful contribution to development by all genders thus ensuring a sustainable tomorrow”.

Munaabi said that the Imara Women’s Centre whose name she explained and said was unveiled in January 2022 will be FOWODE’s contribution to the women’s rights movement.

“Imara’ is a Swahili word for Bold, Strong and Firm,” she said, adding that “we are taking a bold stand to sustain our work towards Gender Equality because we do acknowledge that although a lot has been achieved, there is still much more to do to achieve an equal future.”

“On 7th March 2022, we will be breaking ground at the Imara Women’s Centre in Kasangati Town council with our Chief Guest being Hon Martha Karua, a Kenyan Politician and an advocate of social justice. She is a former minister of justice and a former Presidential Aspirant,” Munaabi said.

On her part Solome Nakaweesi, for Fundraising and Construction Committee citing estimates from Bill of Quantities said the facility will cost upto USD 7.8 about UGX 28 billion, running for a period of 3-5 years.

“This center will have a creativity and innovation center, Women’s Museum, recreation facility like hotels, libraries and a wellness center which will help civil society actors who don’t have enough resources to relax their mind,” she added.

Nakaweesi rallied Ugandans and well wishers world over to support them by donating and buying their branded items including bottles, cups among others to help them raise the money.

This year’s International Women’s Celebrations will be held under the theme ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’ on 8th March 2022.

