DODOMA —Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan met Amb. Richard Kabonero, Uganda’s High Commissioner at the State House Chamwino, Dodoma, to bid him farewell following the completion of his tour of duty.

President Samia congratulated Amb. Kabonero for successfully completing his tour of duty and commended him for his great contribution in further strengthening the bilateral cooperation between Tanzania and Uganda especially by facilitating State visits at the highest level between the two countries.

President Samia lauded Kabonero’s efforts in ensuring that Uganda hosted the 4th Session of Joint Permanent Commission (JPC ) between Uganda and Tanzanian upon which the bilateral relations are anchored, as well as fast tracking the implementation of the EACOP Project which culminated into the signing of the Final Investment Decisions (FID) on 1st February 2022, among other numerous achievements.

Samia urged Amb. Kabonero to continue encouraging Ugandan investors to invest in Tanzania to promote socio-economic transformation and development for both countries.

She informed the Kabonero that he would always be welcome to Tanzania.

In his remarks, Amb. Kabonero thanked President Samia for according him time out of her busy schedule to bid her farewell.

He congratulated Her on her first Anniversary as President of Tanzania and thanked her for choosing Uganda as her first destination as President.

He further expressed his utmost gratitude to the President for the support extended to him by her office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation under the leadership of Hon. Amb. Liberata Mulamula during his tour of duty which eased his work in Tanzania, and he looked forward to further engagements with Tanzania even when back at Headquarters.

The High Commissioner reiterated President Museveni’s invitation to President Samia for a State Visit to Uganda in May 2022.

The High Commissioner was accompanied by Amb. Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Muheesi, the Deputy Head of Mission, Ms. Connie R. Nuwagaba, First Secretary and Ms. Victoria Emily Asea.

Related