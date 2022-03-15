National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has started rationing water supply to its clients in Gulu city due to reduced production at the main supply dam.

The move comes amidst a drastic decrease in the water levels at Oitino dam 1 owing to the harsh dry spell affecting the region. NWSC officials say billions of liters of water have been lost in the past weeks due to the extreme heat leaving the water levels at just two meters from six meters.

Ivan Tekakwo, the NWSC Northern region spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Monday that they can only produce water at half capacity. He says with only one pump running at the moment, the situation has created dry zones in high altitude areas of Laroo, Senior Quarters, Pece, the city center and Layibi Techo, in Pece-Laroo and Bardege-Layibi divisions respectively.

Tekakwo says that they are currently rationing water in the high altitude areas to ensure steady supply of water as the engineers work on a rationing schedule for the greater city areas affected by the intermittent water supply.

He, however, notes that the situation is under control since eight motorized boreholes drilled in the two city divisions are supplementing a daily supply of some 2 million liters of water.

Tekakwo also notes that the supply of water to clients has dropped from seven million liters to only three million in recent days due to the reduced water levels at the supply dam.

NWSC officials say the dam at full water level has the capacity to produce 10 million liters of water on a daily basis.

