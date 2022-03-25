KAMPALA – The Parliamentary sitting at Kololo ceremonial grounds has on Friday elected Thomas Tayebwa as their Deputy Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

Tayebwa, a Member of Parliament for Ruhinda North County in Mitooma District managed to garner a total of 379 votes against FDC’s Okot Bitek Junior, the Kyoga MP, Amolatar District who only scored 82 votes.

He was declared by Speaker Among Anita Annet.

The position fell vacant after former Deputy Speaker Among was endorsed to run for the speakership and was subsequently elected for the same.

Among won the speakership by-election to replace fallen Jacob Oulanyah.

Tayebwa, who was serving as the Government Chief Whip was recently fronted by his party Caucus to run for the position of Deputy Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

Who is Thomas Tayebwa?

Born 10 November 1980, Tayebwa is a Ugandan lawyer and politician. He was in 2021 appointed as the Government Chief Wip by Yoweri Kaguta Museveni before he resigned on March 24 to stand for Deputy Speaker.

Since 2016, he serves as the Member of Parliament for Ruhinda North County in Mitooma District and a member of NRM, the ruling national political party in Uganda. He served as a member of the National Economy Committee and Natural Resources Committee.

Tayebwa was born to Bangirana Daudi and Betty Komuhangi of Bitereko Village in Mitooma District. He attended Kigarama Primary School, Kigarama Senior Secondary School and Ruyonza School for UACE in 2000. In 2005, he received a BA in Social Sciences at Makerere University, and in 2012 he received a Bachelor of Law degree from Makerere as well.

Tayebwa serves as the director of Cholmat Investments.

In October 2015, he joined elective politics on the NRM ticket, winning both the party’s primaries with 15092 votes and the 2016 Ugandan general election thereby becoming a member of The Tenth Parliament for The Pearl of Africa representing Ruhinda North County in Mitooma District.

