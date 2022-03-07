KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has banned all land evictions in the country that are carried out without the consent of the respective District Security Committees (DSC).

In a letter dated February 28, 2022, addressed to the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, and using his powers under Article 98(1) and 99(1) of the Constitution that enjoins him to ensure good governance and protect the Constitution, the President directed that:

“No eviction should be allowed to take place in a district without the consent and direct observation of the District Security Committee (DSC), chaired by the Resident District Commissioners/Resident City Commissioners (RDCs/RCCs) and direct consultation with the Minister of Lands.”

Museveni said if this is not done and the illegal evictions go ahead, the members of the District Security Committee will all be held responsible and action will be taken against them. This, however, excludes the UPDF representatives who may not be in the know of the substance of the issues involved.

In the same communication, the President requested His Lordship the Chief Justice to prevail upon the Justices and Magistrates who violate the Constitution by illegally evicting people in collusion with land grabbers.

He further directed the Minister of Lands to inform the Attorney General about such abuses by judicial officers so that legal action can be taken against them.

