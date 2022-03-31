In his communication the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. ThomasTayebwa has urged all MPs to take part in activities to honour the late Rt Hon Jacob Oulanyah.

“We shall receive the body tomorrow at Entebbe Airport, we shall have a weeklong of activities. We shall have a long sitting on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 to allow all of us to pay tribute to our late departed speaker” Rt.Hon Jacob Oulanyah.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Rt.Hon. Thomas Tayebwa made the remarks while chairing today’s plenary session.

The House observed a moment of silence in honour of the father of the Chief Opposition Whip, Hon.

John Baptist Nambeshe who passed away yesterday.

He adjourned to Tuesday, the 5th April 2022 for a special sitting of the House to honour former Speaker, the late Rt Hon. Jacob Oulanyah.

Oulanyah died at a hospital in Seattle in the United States of America, following an illness that kept him out of duty since the beginning of this year.

