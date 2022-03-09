KAMPALA – The Ministry of Lands, Housing & Urban Development has on Wednesday launched the digital Public Portal as part of easing doing business in Uganda, and taking land services closer to the land owners and users.

This, according to Judith Nabakooba, the Minister of Lands, Housing & Urban Development is being done to transform the service delivery in the Land sector in Uganda.

“In the beginning of the new year, I pledged to launch the Lands Public Portal developed by the Ministry in partnership, as part of Government initiatives to implement Article 41 of the Constitution which provides for access to Information to citizens.”

“The NRM Government also pledged to bring in new innovation that would enhance service delivery by making it easy for Ugandans to access land information in an instant way using information technology,” she told the press at the Uganda Media Centre.

Nabakooba revealed that the purpose of the Public Portal is to provide citizens with instant search results for land titles. The Portal will also provide instant results on the status of land transactions and verification of parcel details upon payment of a search fee of UGX 10,000 per search.

Access to using the Land Information Portals shall begin with KCCA MZO, which covers Mailo, Freehold and Leasehold land titles in Kibuga and Part of Kyadondo.

The other 22 MZOs, minister said shall be added in a phased manner and all MZOs shall be connected by the end of June, 2022B

“I believe that the commissioning of this Public Portal will achieve transparency and good land governance and respond to citizens’ information requests instantly.”

She said that citizens in the country and those in the diaspora can access this Public Portal.

“The users shall be required to register in a very simple and automatic way. The searches performed for registered users shall allow for fast access to accurate information on the ownership, encumbrances and location of land.”

Other benefits from using this Portal will include a reduction on interfacing with staff some of whom have been purportedly accused of corrupt tendencies and delays in providing Land related information for decision making.

The Ministry’s Call Centre, which was put in place in August, 2021 shall respond to anyone that may face challenges and requires further support or clarification through toll-free number is 0800100004.

