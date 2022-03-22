KAMPALA – The State Minister for Defence, Jacob Oboth Oboth has expressed interest for the vacant speaker seat after the passing on of Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

Oulanyah passed away on Sunday at a hospital in Seattle, USA, where he had been battling life.

As the ruling NRM party on Monday invited its members interested in the seat to submit applications to the party’s electoral commission for consideration, minister Oboth Oboth has come out join the race.

“Any member who wishes to contest for the position of NRM flagbearer for a speaker for the 11th parliament shall deliver a written expression of interest and updated curriculum vitae to the chairperson NRM electoral commission at Plot 13, Kyadondo road between 9am and 5pm on Tuesday, March 22, 2022,” Dr. Tanga Odoi, the NRM electoral commission chairperson said.

The minister has, however, declined to resign from his position which is a prerequisite to qualify.

“For now I don’t need to resign for an internal process but when nominated, I will do so when i am nominated,” Oboth Oboth said.

On the other hand, Government Chief Whip, Thomas Tayebwa has confirmed that he will not contest for the position as had been speculated.

In a tweet, Tayebwa wrote: “I wish to thank you Honourable colleagues for the calls you have made to me to contest for the position of Speaker of Parliament after the unfortunate passing of our senior Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah. This shows you appreciate the work we are doing and it energises us to do more. However, i want to inform you that I WILL NOT BE EXPRESSING INTEREST FOR THE POSITION OF SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT. I call on honourable colleagues, members of Parliament and the nation to remain united as we mourn our fallen hero,” he tweeted.

NRM caucus in parliament is expected to meet on Thursday to elect the party’s flag bearer ahead of the March 25 general election by MPs.

Several people including current Deputy Speaker Anita Among and former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga are expected to join the race to vie for the position of speaker of the 11th parliament.

Theodore Ssekikubo and Abdu Katuntu are among the other named that are expected to vie for the position.

