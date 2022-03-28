MUKONO – The Minister of Water and Environment Hon Sam Cheptoris, AFD Director General, French Ambassador to Uganda H.E Jules-Armand Aniambossou, Germany Ambassador to Uganda H.E Mathias Schauer, NWSC Board Chairman Eng. Dr. Prof Badru. M. Kiggundu, NWSC MD Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha, Mukono South Area MP and members of the NWSC top management have on the evening of Monday inspected the recently completed Katosi Water Treatment Plant.

The plant, with 240million litres per day water production capacity was constructed to add more water to the Kampala Metropolitan Service Area.

The project was jointly funded by Development Partners (EIB, AFD, KFW, EU-ITF), and counterpart funding from the Government of Uganda through the Ministry of Water and Environment and NWSC

Katosi will serve over 7.5million people in Kampala, Mukono and Wakiso upto 2040

The plant has a design capacity of 160,000m³/day (80,000m3/day + 80,000m3/day), with provision for future expansion to 240,000m³/day. The Katosi-Kampala Transmission Mains on the other hand was designed to evacuate and convey all 160,000m3/day produced in Katosi into the Kampala Water supply network.

Main Project Components

Katosi Drinking Water Treatment Plant;

500m of DN1500 Off-shore Water Abstraction Pipeline into LakeVictoria (laid on the lake bed at a depth of 11m)

Intake Structure and Raw Water Pump station on the shore of Lake Victoria

Drinking Water Treatment Plant (DWTP) & Drinking Water Pumping Station (80,000m3/d + 80,000m3/d)

Ductile Iron Pumping Transmission Main (10km, DN1400)

Four (04) No. Storage Tanks at Nsumba hill, each with a capacity of 10,000m3

33kV Power line extension from the new Mukono Industrial Estate Substation to the Katosi DWTP (over 40km)

Administration Office Block, Laboratory, Workshop, Staff Houses

Installation of SCADA and automation of the Plant operations

Katosi-Kampala Transmission Mains

39km of DN 1400 ductile iron clear water transmission main from Nsumba reservoir to Namugongo

2.3 km of DN 500/600 to existing reservoirs at Mukono and Seeta

Reinforced concrete water storage reservoir of capacity 15,000 m3 at Sonde

Booster station at Namugongo with two duty and one standby water pumps

10 km of DN 700 ductile iron clear water pumping main, from Namugongo booster station to the existing Naguru reservoir

Staff houses at Sonde reservoir site and Namugongo booster station site.

Installation of SCADA system

The project also has a component to supply water to Katosi, Lugazi town and the surrounding areas.

