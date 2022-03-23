KAMPALA — President Yoweri Museveni has named veteran journalist Michael Ssegawa the new Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Jinja South Division in Jinja City.

Ssegawa, the Managing Editor at WatchdogUganda, an online news platform and formally with Daily Monitor has until his recent appointment been serving as Mukono Municipality Councilor, a seat he won as an independent candidate.

Ssegawa thanked President Museveni for identifying him— promising to serve the country with his head high.

The President on Wednesday announced a huge reshuffle, appointing, moving and dropping RDC, Resident City Commissioners and their deputies.

“I hereby inform the Country that By virtue of Authority given to the President by Article 99 (1) and 203 (1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I hereby appoint the following RDCs, DRDCs,” Museveni tweeted.

