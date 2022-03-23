KAMPALA – Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero, the minister of health has withdrawn her intentions to join the race to replace fallen speaker, Jacob Oulanyah.

On Tuesday, Aceng was among 13 NRM members who expressed interest to stand for the seat, pending party CEC to decide their candidate.

Other aspirants include; current Deputy Speaker Anita Among, Deputy Attorney General and Kyaka legislator Jackson Kafuuzi, Dokolo South County MP Felix Okot Ogong, Hon Sarah Opendi, the woman MP for Tororo District, and Hon Theodore Ssekikubo, Arua Central MP Jackson Atima, Hon Alex Brandon Kintu, and the State Minister for Defence, Jacob Oboth Oboth among others.

In a statement, she said that whereas it’s her constitutional right to contest and eligible to be elected the Speaker of Parliament in accordance to Article 82 (2), she takes a decision to withdraw for the same.

“I’ve taken a decision to withdraw my intention to stand for the Position of Speaker of Parliament of Uganda. I have not had enough time to consult my party leadership, colleagues and family,” announced on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

“It is public knowledge that, pursuant to Article 82(4) of the Constitution, there is urgency to fill the position of Speaker, since the demise of Our beloved brother; the Rt.Hon. Jacob L. Oulanyah. However, as a candidate, I have not had enough time to consult my party leadership, not made enough consultations with fellow colleagues and even my family and therefore, I feel it is only proper that I step down.”

She lauded her party for the acceptance of her expression of interest.

“I pledge to continue serving my nation in my current capacity as the Minister for Health diligently and with loyalty to my party.”

Related

Continue Reading