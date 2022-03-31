KAMPALA – John Baptist Nambes, the opposition Chief Whip and National Unity Platform – NUP Vice President Eastern Region has lost his father.

Mzee Henry Masolo died on Wednesday, March 30 of prostate cancer at Kampala Medical Chambers Hospital on Buganda road.

“It saddens me to announce the untimely death of my beloved father, Mzee Henry Masolo who has succumbed to Prostate Cancer at Kampala Medical Chambers Hospital, Buganda road,” Nambeshe confirmed through his socials.

The Manjiya county MP in the 11th Parliament added that, “I believe that God will accept him with open arms for all the good he has done while he was on this earth”.

It’s not yet clear for his send off.

