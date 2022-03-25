KAMPALA —Dr. Hyun Jin P. Moon the Global Peace Foundation (GPF) Founder and Chairman has mourned Speaker of Ugandan Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah as one who helped steer peace in Northern part of Uganda and Africa.

In a condolence letter addressed to President Museveni, Dr. Hyun

said Oulanyah was alive to initiatives for peace across Africa and the world.

“On behalf of my family and Global Peace Foundation leaders throughout the world, our deepest condolences and sympathy are shared with you, the family of Uganda Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah and the entire nation of Uganda in the loss of a great son, father and patriot of the nation and African continent,” Dr. Hyun wrote.

Speaker Oulanyah died of cancer at the age of 57 on Sunday.

He had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Seattle, U.S. since early February.

The Uganda Chapter Global Peace Foundation President, Amb. Milton Kambula said that the Speaker Oulanyah has been an active leader in Global Peace Foundation, and awarded as Global Peace Ambassador supporting strategic reconciliation and dialogue efforts across the world.

“Together with Hon. Muruli Mukasa Minister of Public Service, H.E Dr. Abied Karume, H.E Obasanjo, Dr. Manu Chandaria, Mr. Mukesh Shukla and Mr. Kalisa Muhammad, Oulanyah lobbied for Uganda to host the Global Peace Leadership Conference 2018,” Kambula said, adding that the Global Peace Leadership Conference 2018 which was spearheaded by Oulanyah brought together 2500 top world leaders to make consensus on response towards strategic challenges in East, Greatlakes, Horn Africa region and the world.

54 countries were represented including North Korea and South Korea leaders discussed the agenda of reunification and denuclearization plan of north Korea and other nations for the world.

“Oulanyah was part of the peace negotiations calling for an end to the post election violence in Kenya. He has supported peace negotiations between North and South Korea, he was part of the peace negotiations between government of Uganda and Lord Resistance Army,” Kambula said, noting

that Oulanyah has been part of the Rwenzori region peace campaign since 2014, and has been calling for the unity of the Bakonzo, Batooro, Bamba and all other tribes living around the Rwenzori region.

“In Global Peace Foundation Uganda office, Rt. Hon. Jacob has been supervising the education transformation, youth development and policy programmes for peace in Uganda. Without Jacob, we are going to find hard time in this work of peace building framework development,” Kambula condoled.

He added that: “Let’s join hands to deepen the work Oulanyah believed in by promoting the vision of One Family under God, shared values and universal principles locally, regionally and internationally.”

