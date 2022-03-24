KAMPALA – The Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) has on Wednesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uganda Prisons Service (UPS) to formalize a partnership aimed at promoting and implementing a pilot project to allow UPS’s facilities to transit from using Biomass for cooking to using Electricity for cooking. This initiative is under the project code named “The Charcoal to Power Project”.

Signed by Eng. Ziria Tibalwa Waako, the ERA Chief Executive Officer and Akena Samuel signed on behalf of the Uganda Prisons Service at a ceremony that took place at the New ERA House in Industrial Area Lugogo, the pilot project is the second to be implemented under ERA’s Charcoal to Power Initiative.

The first one was a similar Pilot Project implemented at the Mwanamugimu Children’s Clinic at Mulago Hospital.

Mr. Akena says the project aims to introduce efficient and clean cooking technologies for the facilities of the Uganda Prisons Service, namely, the Luzira Upper prison, the Women’s prison, and the Maximum prison; and will be rolled out to other prisons facilities across the country.

“Under this project, the Prisons facilities and other institutions will pay Ush 451.4 per Unit of electricity consumed, compared to the normal Tariff (currently at Ush 747.5 per Unit – subject to change every quarter in line with movements of the Macro-Economic. parameters).”

The project presents notable benefits, including a reduction in pollution associated with cooking using Biomass, improved health by eliminating inhalation of smoke during the cooking process that is dangerous to lives, reduction in deforestation.

“The project is in tandem with achieving Sustainable Development Goal Number 7, which aims to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all.”

