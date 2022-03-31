In a bid to maintain a good relationship with Buganda Kingdom, the Chief Justice has today decided to visit the Katikiro of Buganda, Charles Henry Mayiga at Bulange Mengo.

Chief Justice Owiny Dollo decided to personally go to Mengo and apologise to the kingdom over the inappropriate statements he made at the late Rt Hon Jacob Oulanyah’s vigil.

The Chief Justice arrived at Bulange in the company of Olara Otunu, among other dignitaries, Owiny Dollo was received by Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga, who introduced him to the Buganda officials and religious leaders.

They afterwards held a closed door meeting where the Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny Dollo apologized to the Kabaka of Buganda for the remarks he made recently. They jointly addressed the media.

Owiny Dollo said that they came here in peace and they are leaving knowing they are closer.

“After this, we are better people than before the meeting. I thank the delegation that accompanied me here, “said Owiny Dollo.

He added, “This is proof that we can resolve differences between us amicably as people than if it was my victory against the Katikkiro or the Katikkiro against me.”

For Mayiga, he commended the Chief Justice for his courage.

“I laud the Chief Justice for the humbleness he has exhibited. In Buganda, we say that friendship comes after a fight. The Chief Justice has come as a friend and he is going to leave as a brother,” Mayiga said.

The Katikkiro also called on Ugandans to leave all that was said behind us and move forward.

