KAMPALA – Leading Luganda daily Bukedde newspaper has admitted that a news story recently published about city tycoons was inaccurate, prompting the Editor to apologize to the businessmen including Sudhir Ruparelia, Hassan Basajjabalaba, Ephraim Ntaganda, and Godfrey Kirumira.

The inaccurate story ran on February 12, 2022, stating that President Museveni had ordered an investigation into the racket of city tycoons fleecing the government of billions in fake land compensation.

The newspaper which is published by the Vision Group has since apologized to the four saying that there is no ongoing investigation by the Inspector General of Government and their names were put in the story by mistake.

Bukedde also apologized for the inconveniences and harm the inaccurate story may have caused to the tycoons.

