KAMPALA – Buddo Secondary School (SS) girls were on Tuesday, 8 March 2022, crowned winners of the under 18 Movit 3×3 Basketball Championship, by the Federation of Uganda Basketball Association at the Lugogo Hockey Grounds.

The tournament which was played on International Women’s Day saw Buddo SS switch teams to win the championship that attracted over 20 teams, from various secondary schools across the country.

One of the Buddo SS players and winner, Sheila Lamunu said, the win means a lot and they will have to go an extra mile to achieve a lot more in basketball.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Stephen Adinyai, Movit Brand Manager, said: “Movit got involved in the Championship because it brings together confident girls who wish to break the bias within our communities and education sector. Through sports, we feel the girl-child and women can have a collective voice to break the bias”.

He added: “Movit is passionate about women affairs because our customer base is 80% female and we are a brand of self-love and confidence. Our brand gives women ‘All-Day Confidence’ in everything they do.”

Ms. Sandra Munduru, Commissioner for Women Basketball in Federation of Uganda Basketball Association said, “We managed to break the bias with today’s activities and we were able to attract a good crowd and had a quality tournament.”

She added that the federation will continue to support and encourage more women in all spheres of the game not just as players but also as couches, referees, build capacity and grow women’s basketball in Uganda.

Related