KAMPALA – National Resistance Movement’s Anita Among has won the speakership by-election to replace fallen Jacob Oulanyah.

She was declared by the Chief Justice of Uganda Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo.

In the election held at Kololo ceremonial grounds, Anita scooped 401 over Opposition’s Asuman Basarirwa who only scored 66 votes.

Among, the Bukedea Woman MP, who was the Deputy Speaker was endorsed by his party’s top organ to run for the race.

Who is Anita Annet Among?

Born 23 November 1973, Anita is a Ugandan accountant, lawyer and politician who served as the Deputy Speaker of the 11th Parliament of Uganda (2021–2022).

She also concurrently serves as the elected member of parliament for the Bukedea District Women Constituency, the same position she held in the 10th parliament (2016–2021). She was in FDC party before she joined the ruling NRM where she was voted as the Deputy speaker of the 11th parliament.

She attended local schools for her elementary and secondary education. She graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, from Makerere University, in 2005. In 2008, she was awarded a Master of Business Administration degree, also by Makerere University.

In 2018, Among graduated from Kampala International University, with a Bachelor of Laws degree. At that time she was in the process of attaining qualification as a Chartered Certified Accountant.

From 1998 until 2006, Ms Among worked at Centenary Bank, one of the large commercial banks in the country. At the time she left in 2006, she had risen to the rank of branch manager. For the ten years prior to her election to parliament, she served as a lecturer in accounting, at Kampala International University.

For two parliamentary election cycles in 2007, when Bukedea District was created, and 2011, Among lost the District Woman Representative seat to Rose Akol of the National Resistance Movement political party.

Among, a long-time member of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change political party, ran in 2016 as an independent candidate. She won and is the incumbent MP.

In 2020, she joined the National Resistance Movement (NRM) after falling out with her party FDC and won the party primaries. In the 2021 general elections, she was one of the few legislators who was elected unopposed to join the 11th parliament though her victory was contentious because the electoral commission blocked some of her competitors from nomination.

Among has been declared the speaker of the 11th parliament of Uganda in the by-election.

