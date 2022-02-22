KAMPALA — Vice President Jesca Alupo has pledged government support to King Ceasor University citing strengthening and collaboration with the government as the key to the success of the institution.

Attending the second graduation ceremony at King Ceasor University as the guest of honor, Ms Alupo said that the government is ready to partner with the administration for connections with the National Council for Higher Education in accrediting courses for the university.

“The government is in its final stages of the process of granting a charter to King Ceasor University. Mr Chancellor and all distinguished guests present, the government will keep supporting the institution colleges through partnerships with government agencies like Ministry of Education and sports and ministry of health,” Ms Alupo said.

King Ceasor University received the interim letter of Authority in 2009, and a provisional license two years later.

They last celebrated their first graduation two years ago but this event was held scientifically due to the outbreak of the Covid19 pandemic.

The university graduated 61 doctors, 44 clinicians, 40 lawyers, 15 entrepreneurs, 5 mineral engineers, 11 agriculturalists and 14 cybersecurity specialists.

The total number of graduands are 188 students, 82 females and 106 males.

Ms. Alupo also encouraged the students to remain focused and become great people of society as well as become innovators in the near future.

“Ladies and gentlemen, you are the generation that will take the technology of today to new and dizzying dimensions. You are the ones who will bring solutions to environmental concerns like global warming, conservation of natural resources, and development of alternative energy sources,” she said.

Mr. Augustus Mulenga, the Chancellor of the university urged the students to remain in the spirit of togetherness as they have passed through the same university and be creative to solve the problems of joblessness in the Country.

“Let’s institutionalize ‘KIBALO’ in our life journeys, 10 medical students could come together to establish a clinic, 10 Agriculturalists could start a farm on one acre, 10 lawyers could start a law firm… the Presidential Message is loud and clear,” Mr Mulenga said.

Prof Gabriel Nzarubara, the vice chancellor thanked the parents for collaborating with university and acknowledged the growth in the number of the students which has grown to 1, 417 studying in various courses from various countries across Africa. Prof Nzarubara said that the school lost one staff member, Dr Ssebaale to covid19 and that marked one of the biggest challenges of the school at that time and asked the government for full recognition so that it eases their work as an institution.

Dr Mercy Ndibalema a graduate of medicine and surgery said, “While at KCU I have had the opportunity to be a minister of internal affairs, class representative and leader of scripture union. Doing our clinical practice from a national referral hospital has given us very good exposure.”

The other dignitaries who graced the graduantion in Bunga, Kampala are State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem, Minister for ICT and National Guidance Chris Baryomunsi, Minister of State for Minerals, Peter Lokeris, Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs Sarah Mateke, Former Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Ephraim Kamuntu and Members of Parliament.

