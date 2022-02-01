KAMPALA — Prof. Augustine Osamor Ifelebuegu has on Tuesday February 1, been unveiled as the

Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic Affairs (DVCAA) at Victoria University.

His appointment takes immediate effect, the university said in a statement released Tuesday.

“Prof. Augustine Osamor Ifelebuegu has joined Victoria University as our new Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic Affairs (DVCAA) effective today,” VU said in a Tuesday tweet.

Prof. Lawrence Muganga the University Vice Chancellor said: “the new DVC “brings a bold new vision and vigour to Victoria University and we are delighted that he has agreed to make a long-term commitment to the transformation process outlined in our strategic plan.”

Prof. Ifelebuegu graduated from the University of Benin with a BSc degree in Industrial Chemistry in 1998.

He also holds MSc in Chemical Metallurgy, M.Eng in Environmental Engineering both from the University of Port Harcourt, and MSc in Water/Wastewater Engineering from Cranfield University.

He is a Chartered Environmentalist and a Chartered Water & Environment Manager.

He is also a Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy in the United Kingdom.

Prof Augustine worked as a QHSE Advisor for Fugro Consultants Limited for 4 years where he gained experience consulting for various multinationals operating in the upstream and downstream of the petroleum industry in West Africa.

He later joined Severn Trent Water, UK as a Process Engineer in 2005 gaining experience in the design and development of wastewater and sludge treatment processes.

He is famed for pioneering and leading the development of Coventry University suites of energy programmes which grew to become a School of Energy, Construction and Environment in the Faculty of Engineering.

Prof. Augustine Ifelebuegu has been involved in research into the removal of emerging chemical contaminants (endocrine disruptors and pharmaceuticals) in water and wastewater by biological, physical, and advanced chemical oxidation processes.

He is currently a senior lecturer in environmental technology and the postgraduate director of studies in oil and gas management at Coventry University in the UK.

