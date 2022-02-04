KAMPALA – The United States of America has yet again warned Uganda of recurring credible accounts of forced disappearance, arbitrary detention, and use of physical and mental torture of Ugandan citizens by the security forces.

The U.S in a statement says the acts reflect poorly on the government and undermine the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, which under Article 24 states, ”No person shall be subjected to any form of torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.”

This comes after the arrest and torture of several Ugandans including Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija.

Kakwenza before securing a bail was remanded to Kitalya prison on the 11th of January on charges of Offensive Communication to the person of President Kaguta Museveni and his son Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The victim with physical brussels of torture was bared barred by court together with his lawyers from commenting about the case in the press or media, as doing so will culminate into an automatic cancellation of his bail.

The U.S urged the Government of Uganda, as a party to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, to protect the rights of its citizens and to hold accountable those who violate these rights.

“We recognize the courage of the victims in sharing their experiences with the public, and of concerned citizens calling for the full expression of their constitutional rights and protections. We also commend the media for shining light on these stories and raising awareness.”

According to the medical report, the victim has healing scars of torture on his back, the buttocks, thighs and hands which he sustained from Kitalya Mini Maximum Prison.

Other documents submitted to court were a report from St Francis Hospital Nsambya that shows the blood clot under his nails, the nail of his right index finger is partially out of the nail bed, multiple lacerations and healing bruises on his back buttocks thighs and right forearm, stress structure left distal tibial shaft and periostitis left fibula.

