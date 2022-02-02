KAMPALA —A fuel tank explosion at Vivo Energy, the company that distributes and markets Shell branded fuels and lubricants has left five many with very bad burns.

The police who have already opened an investigation into the fuel tank explosion said the fire incident happened at 5pm at along 7th street Industrial Area.

A police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said, so far, five people who are injured have been identified by police’s investigating teams and that they are currently receiving treatment at International Hospital Kampala in Namuwongo.

“The territorial Police at Kabalagala registered a fire outbreak at Vivo Energy Uganda depot located along 7th Street industrial area”

“The incident happened at about 5PM on Wednesday, but the fire was put out fast by the Vivo energy team and Police fire prevention and Rescue Services.

Cause of the fire is still unknown”

“More details on what could have caused the fire will be provided as our teams are now on ground trying to gather more facts”.

Images shared on social media networks earlier showed a huge smoke in a street and sounds of people screaming in panic.

Vivo Energy in a statement confirmed that there was a fire incident at its Kampala Depot located on 7th Street Industrial Area but said the fire has been contained within the location.

“Our stringent emergency procedures were activated immediately and the fire has been contained within the location. We are working closely with the relevant authorities to respond to the incident and investigate the situation,” the company said without giving cause of the fire.

“We are currently unable to give any more details, however we will issue further information when possible,” it added.

