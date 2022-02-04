KAMPALA – The Commander in Chief of armed forces, General Museveni has appointed Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye as the new Defence Spokesperson.

Kulayigye replaces Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso who was earlier this year was sent to the National Defence College for a one-year course.

“Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye has been appointed Defence Spokesperson, replacing Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso currently attending National Defence College Uganda. We welcome back Gen Kulayigye to the Office of Defence Spokesperson,” Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu who has been serving in the acting capacity has announced.

About Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye

Kulayigye was the Political Commissar of the UPDF and concurrently serves as a Member of Parliament, representing the UPDF.

He was born circa 1964 to Fredrick Semichacha and Regina Abagirinka in Gayaza Village, in Masaka District. The family migrated from Kisoro District, eventually settling in present-day Bukomansimbi District. He is the last-born in a family of nine siblings. His mother died soon after Kulayigye was born and he grew up in an orphanage in Rutshuru in Kisoro District.

He attended several primary schools, completing P7 at St. Herman Nkoni Boys’ Primary School in Masaka. He attended Kabalega Secondary School for O-Level and Kololo High School for A-Level. Later, he entered Makerere University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Education, in 1989. Still later, he studied for a Master of Arts in Economic Policy and Planning, also at Makerere University.

Kulayigye joined Uganda’s armed forces in 1989, after completing his first university degree. He saw combat in Northern Uganda against the Lord’s Resistance Army. While there, he served as a platoon commander. Later, from 2005 to 2013, he served as the UPDF Spokesperson. Still later, he served as the Chief Political Commissar. In 2016, he was elected to serve as a Member of Parliament representing the UPDF in the 10th Parliament (2016 to 2021). He spent some time in the Presidential Protection Unit, which today is part of the Special Forces Command in the UPDF.

In February 2019, he was promoted from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier, in a military promotions exercise that involved more than 2,000 UPDF men and women.

