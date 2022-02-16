KAMPALA —The Community Integrated Development Initiative (CIDI) has scaled up its Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) support to schools in Nakawa Division with critical water and sanitation infrastructure projects to help keep students safe and healthy.

Hellen Kasujja, Deputy Executive Director at CIDI said her organization has improved access to clean water, basic toilets, sanitary pads and other good hygiene practices through its Urban Poor Sanitation Improvement project

Under the project, Kasujja said the schools and communities will be empowered to understand WASH policies affecting them and to develop capacity to be their own advocates in improving their wellbeing.

The programme will also include Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) sanitation, targeting primary and secondary schools in Nakawa division.

“Many schools are struggling with water bills and the yet the money they get under the capitation grant cant supports them,” she said, noting that CIDI and partners are engaging national water and KCCA

“We have also raised these issues to the parliamentary wash forum to see that we have concerted efforts of both state and non-state actors in addressing these issues,” Kasujja said.

She added that WASH is a critical matter that affect learners’ ability to stay in school but also learn in a conducive manner.

Kasujja revealed that during the project, feacal sludge management system, public toilets, rain water tanks and appropriate feacal material collection, transport and disposal equipment will be established in different locations of Nakawa Division.

Mr. Godfrey Luyombya, the speaker of Nakawa Urban Council commended CIDI for choosing Nakawa Division and lauded the organization’s commitment to improving the general sanitation conditions of learners through water, sanitation and hygiene programme.

Ms. Salha Mutoni Bukeni, the Nakawa Division Deputy Mayor said the CIDI-led sanitation programme in schools will go a long way in improving learners’ lives.

Related