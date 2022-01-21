LANGO— Career Ambassador Dickson Ogwang Okul who is the former Uganda’s Deputy Ambassador to the United States of America and currently serving in Khartoum as Charge d’Affaires will be enthroned as the Chief (Awitong) of Pala Ocol clan.

Amb. Ogwang, a highly trained lawyer will be crowned on Saturday, February 5, 2022, during colorful cultural ceremony to be held at his ancestral home at Baramindyang, Ayer Sub-county in Kole District, about 15 kilometres from Lira City.

The unique Lango traditional ritual is expected to be attended by top government officials and cultural leaders and diplomatic corp.

Until his assignment to America by His Excellency, the President Museveni in 2010, Ogwang served as a Public Prosecutor at the Directorate of Public Prosecutions with a sterling reputation for pursuing peace and reconciliation.

As a Public Prosecutor, Ogwang established himself as an arbiter who finds ways to settle cases restoratively.

The upcoming lango chief graduated at the top of his legal courses while serving on active duty, grew up in extreme poverty as a rural boy in Ayer Sub-county— present day— Kole District.

Mr Ogwang holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Makerere University, Kampala, Masters of Administrative Science – Diplomacy and International Relations from Farleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, NJ, USA; a specialised Diploma in prosecutions and Diploma in laws from the Law Development Centre.

He has over 20 years of professional development in national and international leadership.

Ogwang also has been active in the national politics of Uganda; was involved in the 1993-94/95 Uganda constitutional making processes as a student activist being the then president of Uganda National Student Association (UNSA).

The Peace Ambassador currently in the conflict Khartoum is known in Lango for his remarkable work with Lango Kingdom where with the help of Advocates International, Uganda Christian Lawyers Fraternity, Military Fellowships and other partners in empowering Cultural Leaders in approaching post conflicts disputes that arose mainly from Land and Domestic Relations.

He taught his community principles and practices of conflict coaching, negotiation, mediation and arbitration.

It’s no surprise the Kingdom and people of Lango have entrusted Ambassador Ogwang to join this highly respected rank of leadership and immediately appointed Minister in the Foreign Affairs docket of the Lango Kingdom.

