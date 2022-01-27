MBUYA – Vice President Jessica Alupo has flagged off the UPDF long week Tarehe Sita activities, set to be marked in the Elgon Subregion. The activities that include construction and rehabilitation of schools, health centers and, other programs like tree planting, geared to the protection of the environment will take place in Kween, Mbale City, Bulambuli, Bududa, Kapchorwa, climaxing on 6th February. The UPDF will also carry out several medical camps as well as the donation of several items to different communities.

Speaking at the function held at the Defence Headquarters in Mbuya, Alupo hailed the UPDF for the professionalism of the UPDF and the continuous efforts in maintaining peace, security and stability across the country and beyond.

She paid tribute to the 41 men and women, 27 of who were armed for the noble idea and courage to launch a protracted people’s struggle, whose fruits of peace and security are visible today saying it was the “only right thing, the only available option, through a long, tedious, uncertain journey to give our country a chance at peace and prosperity”. The Vice President added, “we celebrate each light that went out and those who by the grace of GOD lived to see today”. Alupo also honoured the combatants for the “indomitable Ugandan spirit” which she said, was a celebration of a deep relationship that exists between the armed forces and the ordinary wanaichi.

Alupo saluted the Commander in chief for his great historical contribution, to the progress our country has achieved.

“These activities are by extension, the tireless efforts of H.E The President/CiC in building a better Uganda”, the VP remarked.

Alupo also hailed Uganda as a continental hub for transformation, peace and democracy, that is focusing more on collaborations, partnerships and programmes to respond to the needs of our country. “I commend you thus, for bridging the gap that transforms our country from being landlocked, to being land-linked”, as she hailed the army for their strategic intervention in the fight against ADF and the protection given to the road construction units currently building the roads into East DRC.

“The last vestiges of rebel activity is being pursued in Congo and will soon be a thing of the past”, she remarked.

At the same function, the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Vincent Bamulangaki Sempijja gave the commitment of the UPDF to the population.” The UPDF will always remain the people’s army, he said”.

Others present at the flag-off were the Secretary-General of the NRM, Richard Todwong who cited the relationship between the party, the Government and the UPDF as a trinity “whose energy, wisdom and philosophy is derived from the same source-Museveni”. “God allowed us to be alive in his time of leadership, and so we celebrate the legacy, fountain and leadership of one of the best brains in Africa”. he added. “It is possible that the NRA/ UPDF is indeed, the mother to the NRM Party”.

In his remarks, Lt. Gen Elwelu, who represented the CDF welcomed the VP “back home” and congratulated her for ascending to the office of the VP. Tarehe Sita, he said, is an event that reminds the army of the responsibility the army holds to the people of Uganda. “UPDF is committed to remaining alight in Uganda and Africa as a whole. We are determined to keep the light of the struggle forever…UPDF is a strength that is recognized internationally, nurtured to the greatest levels…Elwelu remarked.”

At the function, Prof Simba, a Makerere don spoke about the philosophy of Museveni as one of the “best military thinkers in Africa”, giving a deep analysis on the success of the NRA guerilla war, adding that Museveni-the Commander in Chief is a statesman with coherent leadership.

Earlier, Major Gen Henry Masiko, the Chief Political Commissar had said that Plot 49,Maluku Housing Estate will be bought by the UPDF and reserved for its historical role.

Present at the function were senior officers of the army, MPs on the Select Committee, several Defence Attaches.

