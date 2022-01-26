KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has said the NRM government has made a lot of achievements in the last 36 years it has been in power in Uganda.

“The economy of Uganda now will be $44bn in July yet when we started (in 1986) it was only $1.5 million. This means that the economy has grown 29 times since that time in size. In 1986, the population was only 14 million but it is now 44.2 million,” Museveni said.

The president was speaking during the 36th NRM Liberation day celebrations at Kololo.

He noted that the literacy levels have also gone up to 77%, a sign he said shows the country has grown.

Museveni, however, noted that the country should now work towards attaining the upper-middle-income status, other than the lower-middle-income status.

“We can grow rapidly to a much higher level because some of the people have already achieved high middle-income status at the individual level. To do this, I need to remind you of four sectors of wealth creation,” he said.

Museveni said through commercial agriculture, industries, ICT and services like tourism and hospitality, Ugandans achieve wealth.

“Agriculture can push us to high middle-income level through intensive agriculture of using small areas to get high returns through the four-acre model for growing fruits, crops, pasture and food crops for family.”

“We are already moving with a surplus of agriculture products like maize, milk, bananas, sugar but we need more and shall be able to market them within the country, region and internationally.”

He, however, noted that leaders must help people achieve these desired goals by preaching to them what to do other than politicking.

“I am demanding from the NRM leaders that they should not only be called leaders when running around and not leading anybody anywhere.”

The function was attended by Vice President Hon Jessica Alupo, Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny Dollo, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah, his deputy Anita Among, NRM national Vice Chairman, Hajji Moses Kigongo, NRM Secretary-General and Rt Hon Richard Todwong among others.

