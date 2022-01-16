KAMPALA —Pastor Aloysious Bujingo and Suzan Makula are scheduled to appear in Entebbe Grade one Magistrate court on 21st January 2022. The Uganda Communications Commission an authority responsible for broadcast content has availed famous city controversial lawyer Male Mabirizi with the video footage of the alleged introduction ceremony of the accused.

Pastor Aloysius Bugingo is a Ugandan-born again pastor and businessman. He is the Director of Salt Media Group of Companies, and a church in Makerere, Kikoni, Kampala, famously known as the House of Prayer Ministries International.

It is believed by the public that Bugingo was introduced by Makula in a customary marriage ceremony that was held on December 7 in Katabi, Entebbe Municipality.

In a phone call interview with Graha Details, lawyer Male Mabirizi says the BUGINGO case will come up on Friday 21 Jan 2022 at Entebbe Court at 9:00 am.

“On Monday, I expect to challenge DPP’s U-turn on the takeover of the case both in High Court & Entebbe Court. I maintain that DPP has no powers to contradict her own position recorded in Court file that she would not take over the case upon which I and Court proceeded to take steps knowing that DPP is not interested,” Mabirizi said.

In a lawsuit filed by Mabirizi, he says that the couple violated the Marriage by Customary Law which prohibits married people from remarrying before the divorce.

