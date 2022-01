Princess Komuntale’s ex husband Christopher Duke Thomas has been confirmed dead.

Billy Thomas, the father to Christopher Duke confirmed the news on his Facebook page.

”I just lost my third son Christopher Duke Thomas I am heartbroken,” he posted.

Christopher came into the limelight in 2012 when he got married to Toro Kingdom’s princess Komuntale. However, the couple separated in 2013 over infidelity.

The cause of his death is not yet confirmed

Related