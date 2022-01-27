WAKISO —State House Anti-Corruption Unit has helped a 65-year-old peasant, Ms. Leonard Kahweza to receive justice after 10 years of grieving.

Ms. Kahweza bought a piece land on block 516, plot 17 at Busiro Kasanje from a one Tukunadane Francis at UGX 10 million in May 2012 —paying upto UGX 9.5 million in cash.

Both parties had agreed that the balance of (UHX. 500,000) be paid to Tukunadane when Kahweza gets the land title fully transferred in her name but it emerged that the subject land never existed.

Authorities directed Tukundane to compensate her, but he too the directive took lightly for the past ten years, promoting Kahweza to seek justice from the powerful State House Anti-Corruption Unit on November 30th, 2021.

After 10 years,Ms. Kahweza gets Justice! ln 2012,she paid 10m/= to a dealer for land that was later discovered did not exist.Sought help from different offices to no avail.She brought the matter to @AntiGraft_SH in Nov'21. Today, the suspect refunded her 22m/= #ExposeTheCorrupt pic.twitter.com/Nn5QKXaIPj — Anti Corruption Unit – State House Uganda (@AntiGraft_SH) January 27, 2022

The unit promptly took up the matter and arrested Tukundane January 14th, 2022—forcing him to appeal for an amicable settlement of this matter with the complainant.

After a mutual agreement between the two, Kahweza was compensated UGX. UGX.22,166,590

Related