KAMPALA – A team of selected ICT innovators & BPO practitioners will represent the ICT sector during the Innovation week at the Dubai Expo 2020, in March 2022.

Announcing the initiative, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of ICT & National Guidance, Dr. Aminah Zawedde, said, “we are committed to growing the innovators & BPO practitioners and providing growth opportunities for them. The Dubai Expo 2020 is the ‘World Cup’ of innovation & BPO, having our young people present is an opportunity we couldn’t let pass.”

“We are committed to identifying, supporting and growing those that are plying their trade in ICT. The Dubai Expo is where they can experience breakthrough technologies and learn about disruptive innovations that we are confident, they will bring back home,” she concluded.

Uganda’s participation in the Dubai Expo 2020 will be an opportunity to illustrate its national aspirations in promoting digitalization, innovation and its ability to connect people. Additionally, the physical presence of the innovators/BPO practitioners at the Dubai Expo will be an opportunity for marketing Ugandan innovations and position them to benefit export opportunities for the Ugandan enterprises in the global market.

The selection of the innovators that will represent Uganda will be chosen from a pool of those that express interest and respond to the national call that the Ministry of ICT & National Guidance issued on 28th January 2022, in print, digital and radio media. The call to participate is open until 5th February 2022. The details of how one can participate can be found on the Ministry of ICT & National Guidance website; www.ict.go.ug

The adjudication and award of place on Team Uganda will be done by the National BPO and Innovation Council, led by Prof. William Bazeyo.

The participation of the Ugandan innovators is a collective effort, with support from the private sector companies that include telecommunication companies, technology companies, banks, fintechs, to mention but a few.

An awareness campaign with be launched by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, profiling and celebrating the brilliance of the Ugandan geniuses that are resident in the ICT sector.

The Ministry of ICT & National Guidance is committed to building technology infrastructure and spurring a digital culture, essential enablers for inclusive and sustainable development of Uganda.

