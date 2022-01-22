BUIKWE – Minister of State for Microfinance Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo has calmed down leaders in Buikwe who thought that the Parish Development Model is going to replace Emyooga program.

Both Buikwe RDC Jane Frances Kagaayi and Buikwe district chairperson, Jimmy Kanaabi had raised concern that the Parish Development Model would replace Emyooga something they said would prove to be counterproductive.

The minister who was monitoring SACCOs in Buikwe was received in the district by the Woman representative Diana Mutasingwa and toured the three constituencies of Lugazi Municipality, Buikwe South and Njeru Municipality.

He clarified that the two (Parish Development Model and Emyooga) are different and are going to be implemented concurrently.

“Emyooga is for the informal sector. It is at the constituency level and we are going to add in more funds. The Parish Development Model will be at parish level and the focus will be on farmers and those who deal in value addition,” he said.

Kasolo assured the leaders that they don’t need to worry since Emyooga is here to stay even when the Parish Development Model comes into play.

The minister also earmarked mindset, laxity, lack of respect and unwillingness to work as some of the factors that have played a big role in keeping people in poverty.

He cautioned the youth on indiscipline and constant begging of leaders, something he said does not push them to fend for themselves.

“You will not get money if you are not disciplined. Local leaders call for meetings but you choose to stay playing games. You keep saying this is your generation but how will you manage it when you are indiscipline,” the minister told the youth.

He further cautioned defaulters of Emyooga loan repayments in the district and promised a name and shame campaign for them in all public places like churches, community radios and all gatherings.

In her remarks, Jane Frances Kagaayi, the RDC of Buikwe District thanked the president for appointing Hon Kasolo in the microfinance Ministry saying he is a person keen on development.

She explained that the Emyooga program in Buikwe is moving well because even the opposition leaders in the district are supportive of the poverty alleviation scheme.

“They also want development in the area to support government programs. I thank the president for his enormous poverty alleviation programs. We would have a lot of savings but there is some administrative laxity. I call upon all SACCO leaders to continue mobilizing people. Tell them that the seed capital given by government Ugx 300million is enough as long as they continue saving. This will help SACCOs develop,” she said.

