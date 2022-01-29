KAMPALA – Uganda Police Chief Martins Okoth Ochola has appointed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nabakka Claire as the new Deputy Police Spokesperson.

Nabakka who will deputize Fred Enanga replaces – ACP Polly Namaye who is currently serving on the UN mission in Sudan.

Nabakka’s appointment was confirmed by the Acting Commissioner Child and Family Protection Department of Police Maureen Atuhaire on Friday.

“Tweeps, kindly join me to welcome Nabakka Claire my friend, mentor, trainer, feminist and Deputy Spokesperson Police. May the Lord grant you knowledge and wisdom in all you do. Congratulations upon your new appointment,” Atuhaire tweeted.

SSP Nabakka has been serving as an administrator at the Senior Command and Staff College, Bwebajja.

Nabakka’s appointment according the message, takes immediate effect.

Related