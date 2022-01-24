KAMPALA — MTN Uganda’s youth dedicated product, MTN Pulse, has launched a partnership with Victoria University which will see 10 scholarships awarded to teens across the country.

Victoria University (VU) is a premier transformational higher education-oriented institution of learning with the mission of providing a dynamic environment, innovation, research, and community engagement.

Through this partnership, MTN Pulse and VU will provide 5 full and 5 partial scholarships to Pulsers to commence studies in the University’s March intake.

Victoria University has two intakes with one starting in March and another in September.

The partnership between MTN Pulse and VU seeks to enable teens attain further education for a prosperous future.

Speaking at the launch of the partnership held at the University today, MTN Uganda Youth Segment Manager, Hellen Kirungi, explained that the partnership is anchored on MTN Pulse’s unwavering dedication to create and extend opportunities to the youth.

“At MTN Pulse, we never tire to create opportunities for the youth across different segments be it entertainment, fashion and education. We are cognizant of the importance of education which forms the bed rock of a successful career in many societies. In that regard, this partnership is a step towards shaping careers of Pulsers on the MTN Pulse app through furthering their education for a world of possibilities in their future, Pulsers can through the pulse app access the Victoria University website at zero data” she said.

The partnership comes weeks after the Presidential address announcing the reopening of schools on January 10, almost two years after their closure on account of Covid-19.

As schools reopen, a scholarship initiative such as this one goes a long way in uplifting those who have been severely affected by the impact of the pandemic.

Through this partnership, Victoria University is also targeting problem solvers that have transformational ideas that change lives, impact the community and society.

Dr Lawrence Muganga the Vice Chancellor Victoria University said the university is unique with outstanding skills that help its students create knowledge through experiential learning.

“When you come to Victoria University, you are assured that you will graduate with 2-3 years’ experience and you also have an opportunity to be accorded a job placement through our partner organizations within and out of the country. We are the only university in East Africa that is implementing an experiential learning model through our work integrated learning program; the priority of this program is to make sure that every student of the university is placed in a real job to gain real experience needed in the labor market. So when you come to Victoria University we will teach you experience,” he said.

Muganga went on to say: “We are a university that understands you. We offer the opportunity to learners from around the world to stay in their homes, stay in their jobs and earn a degree of their choice primarily from our e-Campus. When you are failing to support your online education, Victoria University will give you free education data and when you fail to purchase relevant textbooks required for your learning, Victoria University will give you free digital textbooks to support completion of your studies. All in all, we are the University for you and you can comfortably choose Victoria University for a greater and memorable education experience.”

The MTN Pulse and VU partnership further cements the application’s ambition towards empowerment and advancement of teenz in Uganda. Last year, MTN Pulse developed a strategic partnership with Fuzu, the leading career guidance and job opportunities platform to improve the job prospects of Pulsers.

The MTN Pulse app which launched in 2018, has as a result become the number one youth plug in Uganda; bringing together teenz from all walks of life to enjoy various opportunities in the world of entertainment, fashion, career and education. It also houses crazy discounts on data and voice bundles.

Kirungi urged youth to join the Pulse Nation by simply downloading the MTN Pulse app which is available on Google Play Store and the App Store on iOS supported devices.

How Pulsers can participate and stand a chance to win a scholarship

• Record and share a one-minute video on your social media highlighting why you think you deserve to win a scholarship, and tag @mtnug, @vukampala , #MTNPulse, #StudyatVU

• Entries with the most engagement will be selected to stand a chance to win a scholarship.

