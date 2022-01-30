KAMPALA – The Ministry of ICT & National Guidance and Uganda Communications Commission have signed separate MoUs with the Kingdom of Buganda to promote digital literacy, productive internet usage, and technological innovations.

During an event at Bulange Mengo on Friday, the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of ICT and Buganda Kingdom that was signed last month was launched, while a separate MoU was signed with UCC.

The Minister of State for ICT & National Guidance Joyce Nabbossa Ssebugwawo, Permanent Secretary Dr Aminah Zawedde, and Ag. Executive Director Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo represented the Ministry and UCC respectively, while Buganda Kingdom was represented by Owek. Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, 2nd Deputy Katikkiro.

The MoU between UCC and Buganda Kingdom seeks to establish a working relationship between the two parties in a bid to deepen access to and use of ICTs.

The MoU further seeks to enhance access to accurate information and to enable access and usage of ICT infrastructure such as resource centres and computer laboratories, among others. Also provided for under the MoU is the digitalization of cultural content to enhance tourism.

In its Five-Year Strategic Plan (Namutayiika 2018-2023), Buganda Kingdom has made it a priority to educate and sensitise the people of Buganda on matters concerning technology and digital literacy, as a strategy to leverage ICTs to improve their quality of life.

In her remarks at the event, the Ag. Executive Director said the partnership between UCC and Buganda Kingdom was an easy decision to make considering that the ICT development objectives of both parties are aligned.

“I wish to commend the leadership of Buganda Kingdom for being visionary,” she said. “It is evident that to make our young people competitive in the job market and in the global village, ICTs are critical.”

She added that overall improvement in access to ICTs is instrumental in contributing to the management of common economic and social problems.

“However, the significance of ICTs for development depends on how these can be integrated into the livelihood strategies of the people,” the Ag. Executive Director said.

“It is therefore imperative that all stakeholders jointly strive to increase the opportunities for utilising ICTs and ICT solutions by communities, including the poor, the users in remote areas, and other disadvantaged groups.”

