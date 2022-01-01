KAMPALA —The Bishop of Masaka Catholic Diocese, Right Reverend Severus Jjumba has challenged Ugandans of different generations to embrace dialogue in the New year.

While celebrating the New Year’s mass at the Diocesan Cathedral at Kitovu in Masaka City, Bishop Jjumba indicated that the country has had enough of aggression. He said that it is high time Ugandans of different age groups in various capacities resorted to using dialogue as the best way of solving their contradictions.

Bishop Jjumba who made direct reference to the year 2022 World Peace Day message by Pope Francis, noted that Uganda needs to deliberately rethink its internal relations between the different generations for purposes of fostering harmony in the country’s social, political, and economic aspects.

He prayed that the New year lays a foundation for the creation of healthy social and political contests.

The Bishop also asked the government to make substantial financial investments in the education sectors ahead of the reopening of schools. He said that the government should suspend some of its expenditures and put emphasis on the education sector.

Meanwhile, security personnel in Masaka largely failed on their commitment to enforcing restrictions on operations of nightclubs and bars as Ugandans ushered in the New Year.

Despite the Police orders that banned any form of events on New Year’s Eve, many prominent discotheques, bars, and hotels opened doors for their revelers up to the morning with largely no interruptions.

Muhammad Nsubuga, the Greater Masaka Regional Police Spokesperson when asked about the non-adherence to the regulations he said that they are going to study reports to find out what happened and the people responsible.

