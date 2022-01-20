KAMPALA —The Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP) Mathias Mpuuga has petitioned the Office of the Speaker —suggesting that the House be recalled from recess to discuss the current fuel crisis.

In the letter dated January, 9.2022, Mr. Mpuuga noted that the shortage of fuel in some parts of the country and the exorbitant prices for the available fuel could escalate into shut down should interventions lack.

“While a petition signed by at least a third of the members is required to recall members from recess as provided for under rule 21, I implore you to use your powers to recall the House earlier than the communicated date of 27th January 2022,” Mpuuga said.

“This is premised on the fact that the crisis is escalating and requires urgent attention before it manifests into a huge economic and security crisis,” he added.

However, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja had already expressed frustration over fuel prices, urging Ugandans to boycott companies seen as taking advantage of chaos at the border.

“I want to advise Ugandans to go to petrol stations that have not hiked the prices,” she said.

Government also suspended mandatory testing at the Uganda —Kenya border, hoping to ease a fuel shortage in the capital, Kampala, where some stations were charging nearly UGX. 9000 more than double the regular price, for a litre of petrol.

Contacted on whether the Speaker will call an emergency meeting as requested by the Leader of Opposition, Ms. Sarah Kagingo, the

Principal Press Secretary,

Office of the Speaker said during the first sitting that the Rt Hon. Jacob Oulanyah chaired as Speaker of the 11th Parliament, he, among others, set his leadership’s agenda as a people -centric Parliament focused on national interests and socio-economic transformation of Ugandans.

She told this website that “hiked fuel prices are, therefore, a matter of serious concern to the Rt Hon. Speaker and the entire Parliament across all political shades, as the prices negatively impact the economy and hinder thriving of livelihoods.”

“As you are aware, the Clerk to Parliament had issued notice for resumption of Plenary on Thursday 27th of January, 2022. Speaker’s office has received the letter of the Hon. Leader of Opposition and the Speaker will, as always, give guidance,” Ms Kagingo added.

