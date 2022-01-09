MBARARA – Former Ishaka – Bushenyi Municipality MP Gordon Arinda alias Cowboy is dead.

His friends say he got sick during the Christmas holidays and was admitted to Mbarara Hospital where he passed away on Sunday.

Cowboy was a member of the 10th parliament representing Ishaka Municipality.

“My sympathies to the family and friends of Hon. Arinda Gordon Cowboy, May his Soul find eternal rest. We shall remember you for your dedication in serving your people and Country in the 10th Parliament,” Deputy Speaker Anita Annet Among posted on Twitter

