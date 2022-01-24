Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday handed over 10 lakh doses of ‘Made in India’ vaccines to the representatives of the Myanmar Red Cross Society.

Shringla is in Myanmar on a two-day visit, in the first such high-level outreach from India after Myanmar’s military deposed the democratically-elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup on February 1.

“Issues relating to humanitarian support to Myanmar, India-Myanmar border concerns,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

