KABALE– It is a sorrow state for Kabale University after their second year student collapsed in the washroom and died.

Niwagaba Tophil who was studying a Bachelor of Public Administration and Management is said to have fell down due to slippery tiles on Sunday.

The deceased, a resident of Muyumbu village in Kabale district was a GRC- representative for people with disability (PWDS) in the current guild government at the University.

Asiingwire Christine, a receptionist working as assistant in the office of dean of students at Kabale University described the deceased as a person who was social, well behaved student, cooperative and loving education during his tenure at the University.

The deceased body will be laid to rest in his ancestral home tomorrow in Muyumbu village, Kyanamira Sub-county in Kabale District.

Related