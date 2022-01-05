KAMPALA —Dr. Joyce Moriku, the State Minister for Primary Education has warned private school managers against hiking school fees ahead of school reopening, starting January 10.

Most schools include the government aided schools including Kibuli, Makerere College and Mengo have almost doubled their schools fees in the name of implementing the Coronavirus containment protocols announced by President Yoweri Museveni, Ministry of Health and the Education Ministry.

In his New Year address, Mr. Museveni said pre-primary, primary and secondary schools will be opened for learners in a phased approach, with effect from January 10.

He said the education and health ministries would work out applicable SOPs and communicate them.

Minister Moriku has now warned that the Ministry of Education is aware that schools have illegally doubled and tripled schools charges but said, “this is not allowed” and that they face regulatory sanctions.

“Let parents buy the basic items for SOPs, and you maintain the normal school fees,” Minister Kaducu told school managers.

Moriku said that the education ministry has put in place a mechanism to monitor schools and that any school found to have hiked fees under the disguise of SOPs will be suspended.

“COVID-19 affected everybody, including parents, and the economy is still down. Let’s stand on the basics and have the same rate of school fees for now until when the economy regains,” she said.

On Tuesday, State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo said no private institution will be allowed to make any school fees adjustments without requesting the Ministry of Education.

“No private Institution will be allowed to make any school fees adjustments without requesting the ministry of education because even parents have been greatly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

He also warned teachers to desist from forging the Covid-19 vaccination cards, saying that all the culprits will face the law

Education minister Janet Museveni, who is also the First Lady, has previously warned private schools against hiking school fees, as learners prepared to resume physical instruction.

