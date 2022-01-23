KAMPALA — A grieving mother whose daughter died in Saudi Arabia under unclear circumstances dragged government and a labour export firm—ABS Consulting group— to court, demanding for the remains of Shadia Najjuko (31) to be repatriated so the family can give her a descent burial.

Ms. Sarah Nabukeera, a mother to the deceased being assisted by Migrant Workers’ Voice, a labour organisation fighting for rights of migrant workers also cited illegal and unclear death and burial of Najjuko who died from Saudi Arabia in June 2021.

This is in a Civil Suit No. 21 of 2022 filed in the High Court of Uganda in Kampala on 21st January 2022 by Najjuko’s mother Sarah Nabukeera after the Attorney General failed to prevail over the line Ministries and relevant authorities.

Through their lawyers of Arthur Arutha Legal & Co Advocates, the organization together with Najjuko’s family have gone to courts of law to seek legal redress following Najjuko’s death in June 2021.

The late Najjuko was externalized by ABS Consulting Group Ltd a company duly authorized and licensed by the Ministry of Labour, Gender and Social Development to operate as a house maid in Riydh for Bajdaa Jaza Qaynan Almutai.

The family accuses government, Mr. Bajdaa Jaza Qaynan and ABS Consulting group for failure to make due diligence to ensure that the late Najjuko would be protected from violations that indeed claimed her life and was hurriedly buried in Saudi Arabia.

“That in June 2021, the deceased while at Bajdaa’s custody died due to his acts or omissions and never repatriated the deceased’s remains to Uganda,” the lawyers state in the court documents.

The recruitment company is as well accused of breaching her duty and the law when he negligently or otherwise declined and or failed to secure the return of the deceased following the lapse of her employment period.

Government who is charged with protecting life and property of the deceased, is accused of negligently or otherwise never took steps to protect the deceased’s life or to secure the repatriation of the said remains.

The lawyers have promised to prove to Court that the defendants’ acts were illegal and tortuous and that they acted negligently from the onset.

Article 3 of the agreement executed on 27th December 2017 between the Ministry of Gender in Uganda and the Ministry of Gender in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, enjoins parties to protect the rights of domestic workers externalized in line with applicable laws.

Najjuko is one of a number of Ugandans that have lost their lives in the Gulf as they have migrated to look for greener pastures and little has been done for them to attain justice.

Related

Continue Reading