SHEEMA – Senior Presidential advisor on Politics Can Yowasi Rwamango Makaaru has passed away.

Reports indicate that Makaaru, the former Greater Bushenyi Chairman died in the evening hours of Monday January 31, 2022 at his home in Mikyerere cell in Central Division, Sheema Municipality.

Makaaru served in the capacity of the district chairman for 15 years and was well known for fighting corruption.

Sources say that the deceased has been fighting Diabetes for some time.

He is remembered for putting up a magnificent state of art of the Bushenyi District Headquarters building during his tenure that has remained outstanding not only in Ankole Region but countrywide.

